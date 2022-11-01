 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Larsen Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25,769.75 crore, up 51.04% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro are:

Net Sales at Rs 25,769.75 crore in September 2022 up 51.04% from Rs. 17,061.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,109.46 crore in September 2022 up 4.15% from Rs. 2,025.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,461.73 crore in September 2022 up 25.58% from Rs. 2,756.51 crore in September 2021.

Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 15.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.42 in September 2021.

Larsen shares closed at 2,023.10 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.46% returns over the last 6 months and 12.69% over the last 12 months.

Larsen & Toubro
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25,769.75 20,211.69 17,061.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25,769.75 20,211.69 17,061.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,769.88 2,988.15 1,464.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 304.12 195.80 251.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -918.07 -1,443.16 -521.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,109.73 1,926.50 1,567.43
Depreciation 337.57 342.07 261.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 539.31 640.71 599.70
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19,057.27 14,357.63 12,296.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,569.94 1,203.99 1,141.49
Other Income 1,554.22 567.85 1,353.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,124.16 1,771.84 2,495.26
Interest 578.61 504.50 424.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,545.55 1,267.34 2,071.05
Exceptional Items -- -- 267.29
P/L Before Tax 2,545.55 1,267.34 2,338.34
Tax 436.09 356.12 312.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,109.46 911.22 2,025.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,109.46 911.22 2,025.44
Equity Share Capital 281.04 281.03 280.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.01 6.49 14.42
Diluted EPS 15.00 6.48 14.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.01 6.49 14.42
Diluted EPS 15.00 6.48 14.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:33 am
