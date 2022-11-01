Larsen Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25,769.75 crore, up 51.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25,769.75 crore in September 2022 up 51.04% from Rs. 17,061.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,109.46 crore in September 2022 up 4.15% from Rs. 2,025.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,461.73 crore in September 2022 up 25.58% from Rs. 2,756.51 crore in September 2021.

Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 15.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.42 in September 2021.

Larsen shares closed at 2,023.10 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.46% returns over the last 6 months and 12.69% over the last 12 months.