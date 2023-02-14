Lambodhara Text Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.22 crore, up 12.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.22 crore in December 2022 up 12.06% from Rs. 47.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2022 up 18.1% from Rs. 4.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.58 crore in December 2022 up 27.62% from Rs. 8.29 crore in December 2021.