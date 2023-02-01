Lakshmi Machine Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,221.58 crore, up 33.98% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,221.58 1,211.90 911.76 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,221.58 1,211.90 911.76 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 825.61 786.14 594.61 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -65.82 -13.86 -14.47 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 95.93 98.71 83.75 Depreciation 21.02 18.54 15.17 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 240.70 220.90 164.80 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.14 101.47 67.91 Other Income 32.45 42.62 20.75 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 136.59 144.09 88.66 Interest -- -- 0.07 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 136.59 144.09 88.59 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 136.59 144.09 88.59 Tax 23.59 39.79 24.22 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 112.99 104.30 64.37 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 112.99 104.30 64.37 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 112.99 104.30 64.37 Equity Share Capital 10.68 10.68 10.68 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 105.77 97.64 60.25 Diluted EPS 105.77 97.64 60.25 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 105.77 97.64 60.25 Diluted EPS 105.77 97.64 60.25 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited