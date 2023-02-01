Lakshmi Machine Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,221.58 crore, up 33.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Machine Works are:Net Sales at Rs 1,221.58 crore in December 2022 up 33.98% from Rs. 911.76 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.99 crore in December 2022 up 75.54% from Rs. 64.37 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.61 crore in December 2022 up 51.8% from Rs. 103.83 crore in December 2021.
Lakshmi Machine EPS has increased to Rs. 105.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 60.25 in December 2021.
|Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 11,282.40 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.00% returns over the last 6 months and 2.43% over the last 12 months.
|Lakshmi Machine Works
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,221.58
|1,211.90
|911.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,221.58
|1,211.90
|911.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|825.61
|786.14
|594.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-65.82
|-13.86
|-14.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|95.93
|98.71
|83.75
|Depreciation
|21.02
|18.54
|15.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|240.70
|220.90
|164.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|104.14
|101.47
|67.91
|Other Income
|32.45
|42.62
|20.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|136.59
|144.09
|88.66
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|136.59
|144.09
|88.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|136.59
|144.09
|88.59
|Tax
|23.59
|39.79
|24.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|112.99
|104.30
|64.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|112.99
|104.30
|64.37
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|112.99
|104.30
|64.37
|Equity Share Capital
|10.68
|10.68
|10.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|105.77
|97.64
|60.25
|Diluted EPS
|105.77
|97.64
|60.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|105.77
|97.64
|60.25
|Diluted EPS
|105.77
|97.64
|60.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited