Kriti Nutrients Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 221.67 crore, down 7.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 221.67 crore in December 2022 down 7.13% from Rs. 238.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.75 crore in December 2022 up 53.67% from Rs. 5.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.79 crore in December 2022 up 37.57% from Rs. 8.57 crore in December 2021.