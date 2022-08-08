Kriti Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 183.54 crore, up 19.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kriti Industries (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 183.54 crore in June 2022 up 19.19% from Rs. 153.99 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.11 crore in June 2022 down 173.91% from Rs. 12.32 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2022 down 120.54% from Rs. 13.78 crore in June 2021.
Kriti Ind shares closed at 70.60 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.54% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Kriti Industries (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|183.54
|159.17
|153.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|183.54
|159.17
|153.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|146.90
|149.90
|117.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|23.70
|-14.70
|8.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.79
|6.62
|5.11
|Depreciation
|2.22
|2.20
|1.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.23
|14.11
|9.29
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.30
|1.04
|11.61
|Other Income
|3.25
|0.58
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.05
|1.62
|11.82
|Interest
|3.78
|3.90
|3.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.83
|-2.28
|8.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|1.17
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.83
|-1.12
|8.42
|Tax
|0.27
|0.60
|1.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.10
|-1.72
|6.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.00
|-0.26
|5.87
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.11
|-1.97
|12.32
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.11
|-1.97
|12.32
|Equity Share Capital
|4.96
|4.96
|4.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.84
|-0.40
|2.48
|Diluted EPS
|-1.84
|-0.40
|2.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.84
|-0.40
|2.48
|Diluted EPS
|-1.84
|-0.40
|2.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited