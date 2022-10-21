Kokuyo Camlin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 189.85 crore, up 44.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 189.85 crore in September 2022 up 44.63% from Rs. 131.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.83 crore in September 2022 down 18.28% from Rs. 4.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.71 crore in September 2022 up 42.82% from Rs. 10.30 crore in September 2021.

Kokuyo Camlin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in September 2021.

Kokuyo Camlin shares closed at 73.25 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.57% returns over the last 6 months and 11.75% over the last 12 months.