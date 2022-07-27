 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kokuyo Camlin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 196.16 crore, up 177.89% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kokuyo Camlin are:

Net Sales at Rs 196.16 crore in June 2022 up 177.89% from Rs. 70.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.35 crore in June 2022 up 156.68% from Rs. 14.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.69 crore in June 2022 up 253.65% from Rs. 8.91 crore in June 2021.

Kokuyo Camlin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.47 in June 2021.

Kokuyo Camlin shares closed at 61.10 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.68% returns over the last 6 months and -16.07% over the last 12 months.

Kokuyo Camlin
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 195.95 163.95 70.59
Other Operating Income 0.20 -- --
Total Income From Operations 196.16 163.95 70.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 78.60 63.62 22.29
Purchase of Traded Goods 43.18 45.22 16.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.26 -3.01 5.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.12 19.85 17.25
Depreciation 4.23 4.27 4.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.46 30.58 18.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.29 3.41 -13.42
Other Income 0.16 0.55 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.46 3.96 -13.37
Interest 1.11 1.03 1.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.35 2.94 -14.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.35 2.94 -14.74
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.35 2.94 -14.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.35 2.94 -14.74
Equity Share Capital 10.03 10.03 10.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.83 0.29 -1.47
Diluted EPS 0.83 0.29 -1.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.83 0.29 -1.47
Diluted EPS 0.83 0.29 -1.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:22 pm
