Kokuyo Camlin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.69 crore, up 21.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.69 crore in December 2022 up 21.04% from Rs. 142.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2022 up 46.87% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.64 crore in December 2022 up 40% from Rs. 7.60 crore in December 2021.