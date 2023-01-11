KNR Constructions Q3 PAT seen up 21.5% YoY to Rs. 96 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects KNR Constructions to report net profit at Rs. 96 crore up 21.5% year-on-year (down 10.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 868 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (OPM) are likely to fall by 174 percent Y-o-Y (down 328 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 19 crore.

