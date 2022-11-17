Kirloskar Oil Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,010.40 crore, up 22.4% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,010.40 953.01 825.48 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,010.40 953.01 825.48 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 490.59 485.12 401.58 Purchase of Traded Goods 182.71 211.91 182.86 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.74 -35.92 -12.76 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 56.67 55.51 54.25 Depreciation 21.32 20.53 19.55 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 164.36 132.99 133.04 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.01 82.87 46.96 Other Income 4.77 5.35 6.68 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 98.78 88.22 53.64 Interest 1.03 1.10 0.92 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 97.75 87.12 52.72 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 97.75 87.12 52.72 Tax 25.16 22.54 14.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 72.59 64.58 38.71 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 72.59 64.58 38.71 Equity Share Capital 28.93 28.92 28.92 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.02 4.47 2.68 Diluted EPS 5.01 4.46 2.67 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.02 4.47 2.68 Diluted EPS 5.01 4.46 2.67 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited