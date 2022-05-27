 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kirloskar Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,037.36 crore, up 38.16% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,037.36 crore in March 2022 up 38.16% from Rs. 750.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 99.82% from Rs. 67.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.62 crore in March 2022 down 38.53% from Rs. 197.84 crore in March 2021.

Kirloskar Ind shares closed at 1,387.25 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Kirloskar Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,037.36 935.75 750.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,037.36 935.75 750.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 633.49 635.67 389.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.30 -34.28 -6.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 46.42 35.68 30.20
Depreciation 28.41 23.21 20.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 4.32 -- 1.66
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 236.52 163.88 145.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.90 111.59 169.61
Other Income 16.31 7.36 7.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.21 118.95 176.89
Interest 14.15 5.67 6.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 79.06 113.28 170.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 79.06 113.28 170.87
Tax 123.26 28.64 37.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -44.20 84.64 133.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -44.20 84.64 133.73
Minority Interest 44.32 -39.89 -66.24
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.12 44.75 67.49
Equity Share Capital 9.78 9.78 9.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 45.85 59.51
Diluted EPS -0.02 44.28 66.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 45.85 59.51
Diluted EPS -0.02 44.28 66.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 27, 2022
