Kirloskar Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,037.36 crore, up 38.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,037.36 crore in March 2022 up 38.16% from Rs. 750.82 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 99.82% from Rs. 67.49 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.62 crore in March 2022 down 38.53% from Rs. 197.84 crore in March 2021.
Kirloskar Ind shares closed at 1,387.25 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Kirloskar Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,037.36
|935.75
|750.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,037.36
|935.75
|750.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|633.49
|635.67
|389.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.30
|-34.28
|-6.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|46.42
|35.68
|30.20
|Depreciation
|28.41
|23.21
|20.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|4.32
|--
|1.66
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|236.52
|163.88
|145.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|76.90
|111.59
|169.61
|Other Income
|16.31
|7.36
|7.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|93.21
|118.95
|176.89
|Interest
|14.15
|5.67
|6.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|79.06
|113.28
|170.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|79.06
|113.28
|170.87
|Tax
|123.26
|28.64
|37.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-44.20
|84.64
|133.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-44.20
|84.64
|133.73
|Minority Interest
|44.32
|-39.89
|-66.24
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.12
|44.75
|67.49
|Equity Share Capital
|9.78
|9.78
|9.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|45.85
|59.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|44.28
|66.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|45.85
|59.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|44.28
|66.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited