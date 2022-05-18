 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kirloskar Ferro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 900.56 crore, up 20.28% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Ferrous Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 900.56 crore in March 2022 up 20.28% from Rs. 748.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.26 crore in March 2022 down 51.78% from Rs. 135.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.09 crore in March 2022 down 38.44% from Rs. 196.69 crore in March 2021.

Kirloskar Ferro EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.78 in March 2021.

Kirloskar Ferro shares closed at 217.50 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.89% returns over the last 6 months and -14.17% over the last 12 months.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 900.56 933.20 748.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 900.56 933.20 748.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 562.75 635.67 389.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.11 -34.28 -6.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.57 34.23 26.94
Depreciation 23.38 22.37 20.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 177.11 160.17 143.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.64 115.04 175.61
Other Income 9.07 0.48 0.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.71 115.52 176.60
Interest 12.19 5.28 5.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 85.52 110.24 170.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 85.52 110.24 170.97
Tax 20.26 28.81 35.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 65.26 81.43 135.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 65.26 81.43 135.33
Equity Share Capital 69.36 69.25 69.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 1,266.71 -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.70 5.88 9.78
Diluted EPS 4.69 5.86 9.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.70 5.88 9.78
Diluted EPS 4.69 5.86 9.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 08:44 am
