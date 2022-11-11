 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kingfa Science Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 351.26 crore, up 32.69% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kingfa Science & Technology are:

Net Sales at Rs 351.26 crore in September 2022 up 32.69% from Rs. 264.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.09 crore in September 2022 up 196.55% from Rs. 7.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.70 crore in September 2022 up 140.64% from Rs. 14.42 crore in September 2021.

Kingfa Science EPS has increased to Rs. 18.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.15 in September 2021.

Kingfa Science shares closed at 1,324.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.13% returns over the last 6 months and 39.06% over the last 12 months.

Kingfa Science & Technology
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 351.26 345.87 264.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 351.26 345.87 264.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 265.82 251.92 243.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.66 10.04 4.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.29 34.51 -18.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.98 5.10 4.80
Depreciation 3.52 3.42 3.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.69 36.30 16.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.30 4.58 10.91
Other Income 0.88 0.16 0.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.18 4.74 11.20
Interest 1.36 1.36 1.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.82 3.38 9.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 29.82 3.38 9.97
Tax 7.74 0.91 2.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.09 2.47 7.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.09 2.47 7.45
Equity Share Capital 12.11 12.11 12.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 121,104.61 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.24 2.04 6.15
Diluted EPS 18.24 2.04 6.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.24 2.04 6.15
Diluted EPS 18.24 2.04 6.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 01:02 pm
