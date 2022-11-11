Kingfa Science Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 351.26 crore, up 32.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 351.26 crore in September 2022 up 32.69% from Rs. 264.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.09 crore in September 2022 up 196.55% from Rs. 7.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.70 crore in September 2022 up 140.64% from Rs. 14.42 crore in September 2021.

Kingfa Science EPS has increased to Rs. 18.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.15 in September 2021.

Kingfa Science shares closed at 1,324.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.13% returns over the last 6 months and 39.06% over the last 12 months.