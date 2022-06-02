Khaitan Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.61 crore, up 23.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khaitan (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.61 crore in March 2022 up 23.85% from Rs. 13.41 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2022 up 62.82% from Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2022 down 1255.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.
Khaitan shares closed at 44.40 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.75% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Khaitan (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.61
|12.98
|13.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.61
|12.98
|13.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.50
|9.01
|11.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.06
|0.44
|-0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.55
|1.44
|1.37
|Depreciation
|0.45
|0.45
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.63
|1.09
|1.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.45
|0.55
|-0.69
|Other Income
|1.79
|0.14
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.67
|0.69
|-0.54
|Interest
|0.12
|0.74
|1.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.79
|-0.05
|-1.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.79
|-0.05
|-1.55
|Tax
|--
|--
|3.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.79
|-0.05
|-4.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.79
|-0.05
|-4.81
|Equity Share Capital
|4.75
|4.75
|4.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.77
|-0.10
|-10.13
|Diluted EPS
|-3.77
|-0.10
|-10.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.77
|-0.10
|-10.13
|Diluted EPS
|-3.77
|-0.10
|-10.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited