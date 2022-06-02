 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Khaitan Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.61 crore, up 23.85% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khaitan (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.61 crore in March 2022 up 23.85% from Rs. 13.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2022 up 62.82% from Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2022 down 1255.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

Khaitan shares closed at 44.40 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.75% returns over the last 6 months

Khaitan (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16.61 12.98 13.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16.61 12.98 13.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.50 9.01 11.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.06 0.44 -0.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.55 1.44 1.37
Depreciation 0.45 0.45 0.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.63 1.09 1.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.45 0.55 -0.69
Other Income 1.79 0.14 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.67 0.69 -0.54
Interest 0.12 0.74 1.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.79 -0.05 -1.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.79 -0.05 -1.55
Tax -- -- 3.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.79 -0.05 -4.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.79 -0.05 -4.81
Equity Share Capital 4.75 4.75 4.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.77 -0.10 -10.13
Diluted EPS -3.77 -0.10 -10.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.77 -0.10 -10.13
Diluted EPS -3.77 -0.10 -10.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 10:11 am
