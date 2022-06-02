Khaitan Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.61 crore, up 23.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.61 crore in March 2022 up 23.85% from Rs. 13.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2022 up 62.82% from Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2022 down 1255.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

Khaitan shares closed at 44.40 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.75% returns over the last 6 months