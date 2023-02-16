Khaitan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.76 crore, up 13.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.76 crore in December 2022 up 13.68% from Rs. 12.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 up 1695.97% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2022 up 69.3% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.