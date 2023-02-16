 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Khaitan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.76 crore, up 13.68% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khaitan (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.76 crore in December 2022 up 13.68% from Rs. 12.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 up 1695.97% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2022 up 69.3% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.

Khaitan (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.76 13.84 12.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.76 13.84 12.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.20 11.60 9.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 -1.38 0.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.46 1.49 1.44
Depreciation 0.45 0.45 0.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.76 1.73 1.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 -0.06 0.55
Other Income 1.61 0.10 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.48 0.05 0.69
Interest 0.73 0.75 0.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.75 -0.70 -0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.75 -0.70 -0.05
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.75 -0.70 -0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.75 -0.70 -0.05
Equity Share Capital 4.75 4.75 4.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.59 -1.47 -0.10
Diluted EPS 1.59 -1.47 -0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.59 -1.47 -0.10
Diluted EPS 1.59 -1.47 -0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
