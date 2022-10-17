 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kesoram Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 785.86 crore, down 5.79% Y-o-Y

Oct 17, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 785.86 crore in September 2022 down 5.79% from Rs. 834.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.28 crore in September 2022 down 143.83% from Rs. 16.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.73 crore in September 2022 down 52.07% from Rs. 151.73 crore in September 2021.

Kesoram shares closed at 57.20 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.80% returns over the last 6 months and -19.09% over the last 12 months.

Kesoram Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 785.86 822.28 834.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 785.86 822.28 834.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 83.97 93.62 87.94
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.67 -24.64 -12.89
Power & Fuel -- 346.24 --
Employees Cost 38.53 39.25 36.73
Depreciation 19.79 21.91 22.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 591.33 329.02 583.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.57 16.88 116.12
Other Income 13.37 26.17 13.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.94 43.05 129.38
Interest 102.56 104.40 122.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -49.62 -61.35 6.52
Exceptional Items -- -- -20.25
P/L Before Tax -49.62 -61.35 -13.73
Tax -8.34 -20.09 3.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -41.28 -41.26 -16.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -41.28 -41.26 -16.93
Equity Share Capital 310.66 244.54 164.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.52 -1.58 -1.03
Diluted EPS -1.52 -1.58 -1.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.52 -1.58 -1.03
Diluted EPS -1.52 -1.58 -1.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 17, 2022 11:11 am
