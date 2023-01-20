 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kesoram Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 929.17 crore, up 6.19% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 929.17 crore in December 2022 up 6.19% from Rs. 875.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.19 crore in December 2022 down 86.11% from Rs. 14.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.39 crore in December 2022 down 18.17% from Rs. 125.12 crore in December 2021.

Kesoram shares closed at 59.55 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.45% returns over the last 6 months and -12.56% over the last 12 months.

Kesoram Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 929.17 785.86 875.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 929.17 785.86 875.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 102.60 83.97 83.37
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.83 12.67 -4.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.36 38.53 38.14
Depreciation 19.34 19.79 22.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 727.95 591.33 640.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.75 39.57 94.45
Other Income 15.30 13.37 7.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.05 52.94 102.34
Interest 100.10 102.56 122.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -17.05 -49.62 -20.45
Exceptional Items -173.07 -- --
P/L Before Tax -190.12 -49.62 -20.45
Tax -162.93 -8.34 -5.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -27.19 -41.28 -14.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -27.19 -41.28 -14.61
Equity Share Capital 310.66 310.66 204.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.88 -1.52 -0.74
Diluted EPS -0.88 -1.52 -0.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.88 -1.52 -0.74
Diluted EPS -0.88 -1.52 -0.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
