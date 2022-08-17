 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kernex Micro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, down 37.54% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kernex Microsystems (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in June 2022 down 37.54% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2022 up 7.94% from Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2022 up 3.9% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2021.

Kernex Micro shares closed at 240.45 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 112.69% returns over the last 6 months and 213.29% over the last 12 months.

Kernex Microsystems (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.91 0.76 1.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.91 0.76 1.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.78 0.61 1.59
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.13 -0.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.34 1.50 1.41
Depreciation 0.32 0.28 0.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.23 1.87 1.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.76 -3.62 -2.93
Other Income 0.22 0.34 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.54 -3.28 -2.70
Interest 0.45 0.54 0.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.98 -3.82 -3.22
Exceptional Items -- -4.43 --
P/L Before Tax -2.98 -8.25 -3.22
Tax 0.03 0.10 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.02 -8.35 -3.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.02 -8.35 -3.28
Equity Share Capital 13.80 12.50 12.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.19 -6.68 -2.62
Diluted EPS -2.19 -6.68 -2.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.19 -6.68 -2.62
Diluted EPS -2.19 -6.68 -2.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:33 pm
