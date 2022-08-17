Kernex Micro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, down 37.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in June 2022 down 37.54% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2022 up 7.94% from Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2022 up 3.9% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2021.

Kernex Micro shares closed at 240.45 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 112.69% returns over the last 6 months and 213.29% over the last 12 months.