Kennametal Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 267.30 crore, up 12.55% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kennametal India are:

Net Sales at Rs 267.30 crore in September 2022 up 12.55% from Rs. 237.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.50 crore in September 2022 up 11.31% from Rs. 28.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.00 crore in September 2022 up 2.13% from Rs. 47.00 crore in September 2021.

Kennametal EPS has increased to Rs. 14.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.88 in September 2021.

Kennametal shares closed at 2,514.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.23% returns over the last 6 months and 59.22% over the last 12 months.

Kennametal India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 267.30 268.60 237.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 267.30 268.60 237.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 88.40 83.60 66.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 72.40 67.60 61.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -21.80 -11.30 -10.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.90 37.40 33.90
Depreciation 8.90 8.80 9.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 46.60 46.20 40.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.90 36.30 36.00
Other Income 1.20 1.90 1.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.10 38.20 37.80
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.10 38.20 37.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 39.10 38.20 37.80
Tax 7.60 10.10 9.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.50 28.10 28.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.50 28.10 28.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 31.50 28.10 28.30
Equity Share Capital 22.00 22.00 22.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.33 12.81 12.88
Diluted EPS 14.33 12.81 12.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.33 12.81 12.88
Diluted EPS 14.33 12.81 12.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:51 am
