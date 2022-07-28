 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KDDL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 247.27 crore, up 77.89% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:32 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KDDL are:

Net Sales at Rs 247.27 crore in June 2022 up 77.89% from Rs. 139.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.20 crore in June 2022 up 368.09% from Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.20 crore in June 2022 up 109.51% from Rs. 20.62 crore in June 2021.

KDDL EPS has increased to Rs. 10.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.10 in June 2021.

KDDL shares closed at 782.45 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.92% returns over the last 6 months and 116.15% over the last 12 months.

KDDL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 247.27 225.90 139.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 247.27 225.90 139.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 20.00 17.45 13.47
Purchase of Traded Goods 153.04 121.07 48.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -36.04 -10.11 14.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.25 32.91 26.62
Depreciation 11.71 11.70 10.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.98 33.75 21.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.33 19.13 4.46
Other Income 3.16 2.93 5.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.49 22.06 10.20
Interest 6.17 6.44 5.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.32 15.62 4.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.32 15.62 4.31
Tax 7.41 4.50 1.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.91 11.12 2.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.91 11.12 2.90
Minority Interest -4.87 -1.50 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.16 0.04 -0.08
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.20 9.66 2.82
Equity Share Capital 12.74 12.74 12.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.36 7.59 2.10
Diluted EPS 10.36 7.59 2.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.36 7.59 2.10
Diluted EPS 10.36 7.59 2.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
