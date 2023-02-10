KCP Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 392.59 crore, up 0.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 392.59 crore in December 2022 up 0.95% from Rs. 388.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.80 crore in December 2022 down 145.15% from Rs. 17.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.96 crore in December 2022 down 58.17% from Rs. 47.72 crore in December 2021.