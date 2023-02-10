 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

KCP Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 392.59 crore, up 0.95% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KCP are:

Net Sales at Rs 392.59 crore in December 2022 up 0.95% from Rs. 388.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.80 crore in December 2022 down 145.15% from Rs. 17.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.96 crore in December 2022 down 58.17% from Rs. 47.72 crore in December 2021.

KCP
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 392.59 399.90 388.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 392.59 399.90 388.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 80.08 73.91 75.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.17 18.45 -5.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.19 21.99 21.43
Depreciation 16.79 16.64 16.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 293.35 298.46 251.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.66 -29.56 30.07
Other Income 4.83 4.39 1.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.17 -25.17 31.69
Interest 8.11 9.23 8.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.93 -34.40 23.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.93 -34.40 23.53
Tax 2.86 -11.86 6.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.80 -22.53 17.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.80 -22.53 17.26
Equity Share Capital 12.89 12.89 12.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.60 -1.75 1.34
Diluted EPS -0.60 -1.75 1.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.60 -1.75 1.34
Diluted EPS -0.60 -1.75 1.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited