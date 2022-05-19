 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

KCP Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 522.38 crore, down 1.72% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KCP are:

Net Sales at Rs 522.38 crore in March 2022 down 1.72% from Rs. 531.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.62 crore in March 2022 down 55.77% from Rs. 89.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.85 crore in March 2022 down 24.77% from Rs. 139.37 crore in March 2021.

KCP EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.83 in March 2021.

KCP shares closed at 104.00 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.80% returns over the last 6 months and -5.97% over the last 12 months.

KCP
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 522.38 509.81 531.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 522.38 509.81 531.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 242.84 78.28 198.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -124.54 69.20 -49.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.04 29.44 30.21
Depreciation 21.32 21.70 22.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 299.40 272.99 215.77
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.32 38.20 115.01
Other Income 34.21 1.61 1.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.53 39.81 116.95
Interest 6.63 8.21 7.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 76.90 31.61 109.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 76.90 31.61 109.46
Tax 17.73 6.27 17.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 59.16 25.34 91.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 59.16 25.34 91.96
Minority Interest -20.60 -2.69 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.06 -0.57 -2.38
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 39.62 22.08 89.58
Equity Share Capital 12.89 12.89 12.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.07 1.71 5.83
Diluted EPS 3.07 1.71 5.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.07 1.71 5.83
Diluted EPS 3.07 1.71 5.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #KCP #Results
first published: May 19, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.