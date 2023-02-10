 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KCP Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 550.87 crore, up 8.05% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 04:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KCP are:

Net Sales at Rs 550.87 crore in December 2022 up 8.05% from Rs. 509.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2022 down 106.32% from Rs. 22.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.84 crore in December 2022 down 62.87% from Rs. 61.51 crore in December 2021.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 550.87 538.48 509.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 550.87 538.48 509.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 101.56 71.75 78.28
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 98.39 116.06 69.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.21 27.33 29.44
Depreciation 23.00 21.43 21.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 316.47 304.29 272.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -20.76 -2.37 38.20
Other Income 20.60 5.33 1.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 2.95 39.81
Interest 8.96 10.81 8.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.12 -7.85 31.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.12 -7.85 31.61
Tax 2.86 -11.86 6.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.98 4.01 25.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.98 4.01 25.34
Minority Interest 10.07 -8.85 -2.69
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.51 -0.29 -0.57
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.40 -5.13 22.08
Equity Share Capital 12.89 12.89 12.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.78 0.20 1.71
Diluted EPS -0.78 0.20 1.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.78 0.20 1.71
Diluted EPS -0.78 0.20 1.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
