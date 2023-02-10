KCP Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 550.87 crore, up 8.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KCP are:
Net Sales at Rs 550.87 crore in December 2022 up 8.05% from Rs. 509.81 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2022 down 106.32% from Rs. 22.08 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.84 crore in December 2022 down 62.87% from Rs. 61.51 crore in December 2021.
KCP shares closed at 102.10 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.95% returns over the last 6 months and -25.31% over the last 12 months.
|
|KCP
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|550.87
|538.48
|509.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|550.87
|538.48
|509.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|101.56
|71.75
|78.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|98.39
|116.06
|69.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.21
|27.33
|29.44
|Depreciation
|23.00
|21.43
|21.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|316.47
|304.29
|272.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.76
|-2.37
|38.20
|Other Income
|20.60
|5.33
|1.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|2.95
|39.81
|Interest
|8.96
|10.81
|8.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.12
|-7.85
|31.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.12
|-7.85
|31.61
|Tax
|2.86
|-11.86
|6.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.98
|4.01
|25.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.98
|4.01
|25.34
|Minority Interest
|10.07
|-8.85
|-2.69
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.51
|-0.29
|-0.57
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.40
|-5.13
|22.08
|Equity Share Capital
|12.89
|12.89
|12.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|0.20
|1.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|0.20
|1.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|0.20
|1.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|0.20
|1.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited