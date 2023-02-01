 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kaya Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.00 crore, up 10.16% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:38 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kaya are:

Net Sales at Rs 100.00 crore in December 2022 up 10.16% from Rs. 90.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.79 crore in December 2022 down 113.77% from Rs. 8.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2022 down 65.81% from Rs. 10.94 crore in December 2021.

Kaya
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 100.00 91.30 90.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 100.00 91.30 90.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.22 1.67 2.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.61 0.54 0.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.57 0.83 0.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.07 42.70 37.31
Depreciation 15.24 14.87 15.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 50.39 42.05 41.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.10 -11.35 -6.32
Other Income 1.60 0.94 2.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.50 -10.40 -4.28
Interest 6.27 6.12 3.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -17.77 -16.52 -8.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -17.77 -16.52 -8.16
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -17.77 -16.52 -8.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -17.77 -16.52 -8.16
Minority Interest -0.01 -0.04 -0.16
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -17.79 -16.56 -8.32
Equity Share Capital 13.06 13.06 13.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -13.61 -12.67 -6.37
Diluted EPS -13.61 -12.67 -6.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -13.61 -12.67 -6.37
Diluted EPS -13.61 -12.67 -6.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited