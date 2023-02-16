 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kavveri Telecom Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 66.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kavveri Telecom Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 66.06% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 up 86.19% from Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 91.3% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

Kavveri Telecom Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.11 -- 0.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.11 -- 0.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.01 0.01
Depreciation 0.51 0.51 0.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.06 0.00 0.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.49 -0.53 -0.29
Other Income 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.49 -0.53 -0.29
Interest 0.00 0.00 3.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.49 -0.53 -3.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.49 -0.53 -3.66
Tax -- -- -0.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.49 -0.53 -3.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.49 -0.53 -3.53
Equity Share Capital 20.12 20.12 20.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -0.26 -1.75
Diluted EPS -0.24 -0.26 -1.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -0.26 -1.75
Diluted EPS -0.24 -0.26 -1.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited