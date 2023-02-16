Kavveri Telecom Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 66.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kavveri Telecom Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 66.06% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 up 86.19% from Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 91.3% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.
Kavveri Telecom shares closed at 6.20 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -32.24% returns over the last 6 months and -40.95% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kavveri Telecom Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.11
|--
|0.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.11
|--
|0.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.51
|0.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.00
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|-0.53
|-0.29
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|-0.53
|-0.29
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|3.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.49
|-0.53
|-3.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.49
|-0.53
|-3.66
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.49
|-0.53
|-3.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.49
|-0.53
|-3.53
|Equity Share Capital
|20.12
|20.12
|20.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.26
|-1.75
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.26
|-1.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.26
|-1.75
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.26
|-1.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited