Kavveri Telecom Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.99 crore, up 407.39% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kavveri Telecom Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.99 crore in March 2022 up 407.39% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2022 down 30.01% from Rs. 4.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2022 up 197.06% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021.

Kavveri Telecom shares closed at 9.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.14% returns over the last 6 months

Kavveri Telecom Products
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.99 2.44 0.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.99 2.44 0.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.40 1.07 0.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.26 0.25 0.23
Depreciation 0.51 0.52 0.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.68 0.67 0.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.15 -0.08 -1.04
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.15 -0.08 -1.04
Interest 3.32 3.38 3.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.17 -3.46 -4.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.17 -3.46 -4.58
Tax 2.22 -0.13 -0.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.39 -3.33 -4.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.39 -3.33 -4.15
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -5.39 -3.33 -4.15
Equity Share Capital 20.12 20.12 20.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.68 -1.66 -2.06
Diluted EPS -2.68 -1.66 -2.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.68 -1.66 -2.06
Diluted EPS -2.68 -1.66 -2.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

