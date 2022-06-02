Kavveri Telecom Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.99 crore, up 407.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.99 crore in March 2022 up 407.39% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2022 down 30.01% from Rs. 4.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2022 up 197.06% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021.

Kavveri Telecom shares closed at 9.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.14% returns over the last 6 months