Kaveri Seed Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.56 crore, down 0.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.56 crore in March 2022 down 0.95% from Rs. 55.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.09 crore in March 2022 up 8.63% from Rs. 14.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2022 up 8.74% from Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2021.

Kaveri Seed shares closed at 572.85 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.41% returns over the last 6 months and -25.12% over the last 12 months.