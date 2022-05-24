 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kaveri Seed Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.56 crore, down 0.95% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaveri Seed Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 54.56 crore in March 2022 down 0.95% from Rs. 55.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.09 crore in March 2022 up 8.63% from Rs. 14.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2022 up 8.74% from Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2021.

Kaveri Seed shares closed at 572.85 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.41% returns over the last 6 months and -25.12% over the last 12 months.

Kaveri Seed Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 54.56 102.08 55.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 54.56 102.08 55.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 61.56 102.03 176.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -33.68 -58.72 -152.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.13 22.64 18.74
Depreciation 5.42 5.29 5.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.53 27.21 24.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.41 3.63 -17.81
Other Income 4.89 7.40 4.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.52 11.02 -13.19
Interest 0.02 0.03 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.54 11.00 -13.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -12.54 11.00 -13.33
Tax 0.55 1.91 1.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.09 9.08 -14.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.09 9.08 -14.33
Equity Share Capital 11.66 11.66 12.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.21 2.11 -2.37
Diluted EPS -2.21 2.11 -2.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.21 2.11 -2.37
Diluted EPS -2.21 2.11 -2.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 24, 2022
