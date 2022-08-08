 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kaveri Seed Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 731.95 crore, up 7.26% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaveri Seed Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 731.95 crore in June 2022 up 7.26% from Rs. 682.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 240.67 crore in June 2022 up 19.29% from Rs. 201.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 248.05 crore in June 2022 up 17.95% from Rs. 210.30 crore in June 2021.

Kaveri Seed EPS has increased to Rs. 41.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 33.44 in June 2021.

Kaveri Seed shares closed at 479.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.89% returns over the last 6 months and -32.71% over the last 12 months.

Kaveri Seed Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 731.95 54.56 682.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 731.95 54.56 682.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 188.60 61.56 145.88
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 230.63 -33.68 271.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.13 17.13 17.14
Depreciation 4.50 5.42 4.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 53.67 21.53 53.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 235.43 -17.41 189.97
Other Income 8.13 4.89 15.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 243.55 -12.52 205.72
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 243.54 -12.54 205.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 243.54 -12.54 205.69
Tax 2.87 0.55 3.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 240.67 -13.09 201.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 240.67 -13.09 201.75
Equity Share Capital 11.66 11.66 12.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 41.27 -2.21 33.44
Diluted EPS 41.27 -2.21 33.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 41.27 -2.21 33.44
Diluted EPS 41.27 -2.21 33.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Kaveri Seed #Kaveri Seed Company #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.