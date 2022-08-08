 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kaveri Seed Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 685.59 crore, up 8.86% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kaveri Seed Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 685.59 crore in June 2022 up 8.86% from Rs. 629.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 243.82 crore in June 2022 up 19.67% from Rs. 203.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 254.09 crore in June 2022 up 18.34% from Rs. 214.71 crore in June 2021.

Kaveri Seed EPS has increased to Rs. 42.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 33.94 in June 2021.

Kaveri Seed shares closed at 479.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.89% returns over the last 6 months and -32.71% over the last 12 months.

Kaveri Seed Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 685.59 66.58 629.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 685.59 66.58 629.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 194.19 62.76 150.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 160.29 -32.99 201.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.27 21.84 20.29
Depreciation 4.76 5.70 4.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 61.21 25.88 57.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 241.87 -16.60 194.85
Other Income 7.46 4.29 15.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 249.33 -12.31 209.93
Interest 0.02 0.03 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 249.31 -12.34 209.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 249.31 -12.34 209.90
Tax 4.39 -0.51 5.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 244.92 -11.82 204.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 244.92 -11.82 204.74
Minority Interest -1.10 0.05 -0.99
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 243.82 -11.77 203.74
Equity Share Capital 11.66 11.66 12.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 42.44 -2.01 33.94
Diluted EPS 42.44 -2.01 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 42.44 -2.01 33.94
Diluted EPS 42.44 -2.01 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:33 pm
