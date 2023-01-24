 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kaveri Seed Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 144.00 crore, up 14.24% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kaveri Seed Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 144.00 crore in December 2022 up 14.24% from Rs. 126.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.09 crore in December 2022 up 398.33% from Rs. 7.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.23 crore in December 2022 up 219.65% from Rs. 14.15 crore in December 2021.

Kaveri Seed Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 144.00 167.08 126.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 144.00 167.08 126.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 119.36 113.85 108.47
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -52.58 -8.70 -47.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.37 20.42 26.34
Depreciation 5.28 5.02 5.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.60 32.97 31.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.97 3.52 1.94
Other Income 31.98 7.49 6.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.95 11.01 8.69
Interest 0.06 0.06 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.88 10.95 8.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 39.88 10.95 8.66
Tax 1.73 5.49 1.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.15 5.46 7.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.15 5.46 7.05
Minority Interest -0.06 -0.16 0.60
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 38.09 5.30 7.64
Equity Share Capital 11.18 11.66 11.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.42 0.28 1.91
Diluted EPS 7.42 0.28 1.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.42 0.28 1.91
Diluted EPS 7.42 0.28 1.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
