Kapashi Com Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 155.8% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kapashi Commercials are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2022 up 155.8% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2022 down 3120.16% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.07 crore in March 2022 down 8350% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Kapashi Com shares closed at 104.75 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 67.20% returns over the last 6 months and 194.24% over the last 12 months.

Kapashi Commercials
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.22 0.13 0.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.22 0.13 0.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.00
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.10 0.56 0.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.89 -0.44 -0.06
Other Income -4.18 3.12 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.07 2.68 -0.06
Interest 0.89 0.55 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.96 2.13 -0.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.96 2.13 -0.17
Tax -0.45 -- 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.51 2.13 -0.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.51 2.13 -0.17
Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.02 4.26 -0.34
Diluted EPS -11.02 4.26 -0.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.02 4.26 -0.34
Diluted EPS -11.02 4.26 -0.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

