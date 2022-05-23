 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kamat Hotels Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.20 crore, up 58.46% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kamat Hotels (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 46.20 crore in March 2022 up 58.46% from Rs. 29.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2022 up 49.7% from Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.67 crore in March 2022 up 63.91% from Rs. 8.34 crore in March 2021.

Kamat Hotels shares closed at 67.45 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.52% returns over the last 6 months and 92.17% over the last 12 months.

Kamat Hotels (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 46.20 51.38 29.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 46.20 51.38 29.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.37 5.79 3.31
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.33 8.92 5.98
Depreciation 4.19 4.26 4.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.19 19.38 12.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.12 13.02 3.50
Other Income 0.36 0.32 0.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.48 13.34 4.05
Interest 13.34 12.46 10.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.86 0.88 -6.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.86 0.88 -6.88
Tax -1.10 -0.38 -1.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.76 1.26 -5.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.76 1.26 -5.46
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.01 -0.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.76 1.25 -5.49
Equity Share Capital 24.17 24.17 24.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.17 0.53 -2.33
Diluted EPS -1.17 0.53 -2.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.17 0.53 -2.33
Diluted EPS -1.17 0.53 -2.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:55 am
