Kamat Hotels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.81 crore, up 63.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.81 crore in December 2022 up 63.13% from Rs. 51.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.77 crore in December 2022 up 2115.46% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.86 crore in December 2022 up 92.39% from Rs. 17.60 crore in December 2021.