Kamat Hotels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.81 crore, up 63.13% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kamat Hotels (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 83.81 crore in December 2022 up 63.13% from Rs. 51.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.77 crore in December 2022 up 2115.46% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.86 crore in December 2022 up 92.39% from Rs. 17.60 crore in December 2021.

Kamat Hotels (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 83.81 61.73 51.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 83.81 61.73 51.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.06 5.21 5.79
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.73 12.22 8.92
Depreciation 4.01 3.85 4.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.79 25.64 19.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.22 14.82 13.02
Other Income 0.63 0.49 0.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.85 15.31 13.34
Interest 6.04 12.86 12.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.81 2.45 0.88
Exceptional Items 10.44 -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.25 2.45 0.88
Tax 6.61 0.08 -0.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.64 2.37 1.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.64 2.37 1.26
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.13 -- -0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 27.77 2.37 1.25
Equity Share Capital 24.17 24.17 24.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.77 1.00 0.53
Diluted EPS 11.77 1.00 0.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.77 1.00 0.53
Diluted EPS 11.77 1.00 0.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited