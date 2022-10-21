 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kalyani Steels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 500.33 crore, up 8.57% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalyani Steels are:

Net Sales at Rs 500.33 crore in September 2022 up 8.57% from Rs. 460.81 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.62 crore in September 2022 down 43.97% from Rs. 61.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.85 crore in September 2022 down 34.92% from Rs. 98.11 crore in September 2021.

Kalyani Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.16 in September 2021.

Kalyani Steels shares closed at 299.90 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.09% returns over the last 6 months and -20.21% over the last 12 months.

Kalyani Steels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 500.33 492.93 460.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 500.33 492.93 460.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 311.71 341.95 281.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.63 6.49 3.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.70 -18.88 -16.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.57 15.70 14.61
Depreciation 11.56 11.63 11.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 110.64 111.74 91.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.52 24.30 74.15
Other Income 12.77 12.65 12.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.29 36.95 86.67
Interest 6.05 4.86 3.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.24 32.09 83.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 46.24 32.09 83.20
Tax 11.62 8.46 21.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.62 23.63 61.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.62 23.63 61.79
Equity Share Capital 21.86 21.86 21.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.93 5.41 14.16
Diluted EPS 7.93 5.41 14.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.93 5.41 14.16
Diluted EPS 7.93 5.41 14.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

