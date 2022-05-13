 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kalyani Steels Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 448.80 crore, up 18.97% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kalyani Steels are:

Net Sales at Rs 448.80 crore in March 2022 up 18.97% from Rs. 377.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.64 crore in March 2022 down 7.98% from Rs. 75.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.40 crore in March 2022 down 3.56% from Rs. 115.51 crore in March 2021.

Kalyani Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.34 in March 2021.

Kalyani Steels shares closed at 297.70 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.69% returns over the last 6 months and -17.88% over the last 12 months.

Kalyani Steels
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 448.80 406.70 377.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 448.80 406.70 377.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 242.61 241.88 182.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.15 11.61 14.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.42 -5.45 -9.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.29 14.22 15.75
Depreciation 12.02 11.52 10.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 89.63 83.84 70.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.52 49.07 92.78
Other Income 14.86 12.33 11.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 99.38 61.40 104.69
Interest 3.14 3.52 2.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 96.24 57.88 101.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 96.24 57.88 101.71
Tax 22.78 15.19 26.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 73.46 42.70 75.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 73.46 42.70 75.56
Minority Interest -3.82 0.08 0.13
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 69.64 42.78 75.69
Equity Share Capital 21.86 21.86 21.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.95 9.80 17.34
Diluted EPS 15.95 9.80 17.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.95 9.80 17.34
Diluted EPS 15.95 9.80 17.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 13, 2022 11:35 am
