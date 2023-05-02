Kalyani Invest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.56 crore, down 19.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.56 crore in March 2023 down 19.35% from Rs. 6.89 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2023 down 40.13% from Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2023 down 31.2% from Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2022.