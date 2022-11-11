 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kalpataru Power Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,798.00 crore, up 7.02% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kalpataru Power Transmission are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,798.00 crore in September 2022 up 7.02% from Rs. 3,549.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.00 crore in September 2022 up 3.61% from Rs. 83.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 359.00 crore in September 2022 up 33.96% from Rs. 268.00 crore in September 2021.

Kalpataru Power EPS has increased to Rs. 5.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.57 in September 2021.

Kalpataru Power shares closed at 499.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.76% returns over the last 6 months and 19.93% over the last 12 months.

Kalpataru Power Transmission
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,798.00 3,677.00 3,549.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,798.00 3,677.00 3,549.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,657.00 1,625.00 1,634.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 26.00 -105.00 -33.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 338.00 349.00 310.00
Depreciation 94.00 90.00 91.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,428.00 1,493.00 1,384.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 255.00 225.00 163.00
Other Income 10.00 14.00 14.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 265.00 239.00 177.00
Interest 116.00 100.00 98.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 149.00 139.00 79.00
Exceptional Items -5.00 -12.00 -15.00
P/L Before Tax 144.00 127.00 64.00
Tax 46.00 39.00 -19.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 98.00 88.00 83.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 98.00 88.00 83.00
Minority Interest -12.00 -7.00 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 86.00 81.00 83.00
Equity Share Capital 30.00 30.00 30.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.78 5.43 5.57
Diluted EPS 5.78 5.43 5.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.78 5.43 5.57
Diluted EPS 5.78 5.43 5.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:51 am
