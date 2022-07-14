HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jyothy Labs: Can this underperformance finally end?

Nandish Shah   •

With commodity prices correcting, investors need to keep an eye on the demand from rural markets

Jyothy Labs: Nalanda India Equity Fund buys 6.55 lakh shares in Jyothy Labs. Nalanda India Equity Fund bought 6.55 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 14. With this, its shareholding in the company stands increased to 5.06 percent, up from 4.88 percent earlier.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Jyothy Labs (JLL) is a manufacturer and distributor of leading brands in the FMCG household products category. It is present in the home-care (includes fabric wash and household cleaners) and the personal care categories, which contribute 50 percent to the total FMCG industry. JLL’s products are available at 2.8 million outlets across India and has a direct reach of 1 million. On a two-year CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) basis, from FY20-22, the dishwashing, household insecticides (HI), and the personal care...

