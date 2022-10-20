 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Johnson Control Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 308.24 crore, down 22.4% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India are:

Net Sales at Rs 308.24 crore in September 2022 down 22.4% from Rs. 397.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 52.95 crore in September 2022 down 471.2% from Rs. 9.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 51.15 crore in September 2022 down 757.46% from Rs. 7.78 crore in September 2021.

Johnson Control shares closed at 1,388.10 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.48% returns over the last 6 months and -35.93% over the last 12 months.

Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 308.24 1,010.32 397.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 308.24 1,010.32 397.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 113.91 422.38 111.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 40.38 144.17 48.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 85.51 220.34 117.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.73 47.34 32.70
Depreciation 18.89 18.19 18.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 84.60 162.44 82.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -72.78 -4.54 -12.41
Other Income 2.74 3.88 2.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -70.04 -0.66 -10.31
Interest 1.47 1.92 2.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -71.51 -2.58 -12.34
Exceptional Items 1.56 -- --
P/L Before Tax -69.95 -2.58 -12.34
Tax -17.00 -0.61 -3.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -52.95 -1.97 -9.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -52.95 -1.97 -9.27
Equity Share Capital 27.19 27.19 27.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -19.50 -0.70 -3.40
Diluted EPS -19.50 -0.70 -3.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -19.50 -0.70 -3.40
Diluted EPS -19.50 -0.70 -3.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

