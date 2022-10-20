Johnson Control Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 308.24 crore, down 22.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India are:
Net Sales at Rs 308.24 crore in September 2022 down 22.4% from Rs. 397.24 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 52.95 crore in September 2022 down 471.2% from Rs. 9.27 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 51.15 crore in September 2022 down 757.46% from Rs. 7.78 crore in September 2021.
Johnson Control shares closed at 1,388.10 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.48% returns over the last 6 months and -35.93% over the last 12 months.
|
|Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|308.24
|1,010.32
|397.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|308.24
|1,010.32
|397.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|113.91
|422.38
|111.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|40.38
|144.17
|48.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|85.51
|220.34
|117.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.73
|47.34
|32.70
|Depreciation
|18.89
|18.19
|18.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|84.60
|162.44
|82.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-72.78
|-4.54
|-12.41
|Other Income
|2.74
|3.88
|2.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-70.04
|-0.66
|-10.31
|Interest
|1.47
|1.92
|2.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-71.51
|-2.58
|-12.34
|Exceptional Items
|1.56
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-69.95
|-2.58
|-12.34
|Tax
|-17.00
|-0.61
|-3.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-52.95
|-1.97
|-9.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-52.95
|-1.97
|-9.27
|Equity Share Capital
|27.19
|27.19
|27.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.50
|-0.70
|-3.40
|Diluted EPS
|-19.50
|-0.70
|-3.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.50
|-0.70
|-3.40
|Diluted EPS
|-19.50
|-0.70
|-3.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited