Johnson Control Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 694.19 crore, up 19.82% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India are:

Net Sales at Rs 694.19 crore in March 2022 up 19.82% from Rs. 579.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.68 crore in March 2022 down 64.71% from Rs. 44.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.48 crore in March 2022 down 47.56% from Rs. 81.01 crore in March 2021.

Johnson Control EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.30 in March 2021.

Johnson Control shares closed at 1,786.05 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.42% returns over the last 6 months and -22.24% over the last 12 months.

Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 694.19 575.64 579.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 694.19 575.64 579.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 543.71 437.67 426.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 88.95 104.38 92.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -134.48 -150.70 -164.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.77 48.58 48.11
Depreciation 18.08 18.15 21.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 105.73 89.11 99.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.43 28.45 56.35
Other Income 2.97 1.24 3.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.40 29.69 59.98
Interest 2.29 1.83 1.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.11 27.86 58.07
Exceptional Items -0.74 -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.37 27.86 58.07
Tax 5.69 7.24 13.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.68 20.62 44.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.68 20.62 44.43
Equity Share Capital 27.19 27.19 27.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.80 7.60 16.30
Diluted EPS 5.80 7.60 16.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.80 7.60 16.30
Diluted EPS 5.80 7.60 16.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:36 pm
