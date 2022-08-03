 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JMC Projects Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,671.64 crore, up 44.01% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JMC Projects (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,671.64 crore in June 2022 up 44.01% from Rs. 1,160.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.33 crore in June 2022 up 408.67% from Rs. 10.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.58 crore in June 2022 up 48.83% from Rs. 110.58 crore in June 2021.

JMC Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in June 2021.

JMC Projects shares closed at 81.75 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.02% returns over the last 6 months and -31.70% over the last 12 months.

JMC Projects (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,671.64 1,604.75 1,160.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,671.64 1,604.75 1,160.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 815.16 801.94 560.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 117.59 109.26 86.86
Depreciation 52.79 52.87 49.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 581.60 532.00 407.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.50 108.68 56.12
Other Income 7.29 22.98 5.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.79 131.66 61.53
Interest 62.45 64.68 59.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 49.34 66.98 1.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 49.34 66.98 1.81
Tax 18.01 8.50 3.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.33 58.48 -1.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.33 58.48 -1.49
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.01 -8.66
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 31.33 58.47 -10.15
Equity Share Capital 33.58 33.58 33.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.87 3.48 -0.60
Diluted EPS 1.87 3.48 -0.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.87 3.48 -0.60
Diluted EPS 1.87 3.48 -0.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:11 pm
