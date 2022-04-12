 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JK Cement Q4 PAT seen up 212.1% YoY to Rs. 197.7 cr: ICICI Direct

Apr 12, 2022 / 04:46 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 11.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 17.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,279.6 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects JK Cement to report net profit at Rs. 197.7 crore up 212.1% year-on-year (up 18.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 5.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 413.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

