JK Agri Genetic Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.65 crore, up 243.6% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Agri Genetics are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.65 crore in September 2022 up 243.6% from Rs. 4.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.77 crore in September 2022 down 3.33% from Rs. 15.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.38 crore in September 2022 down 1.63% from Rs. 19.07 crore in September 2021.

JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 479.30 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.48% returns over the last 6 months and -27.11% over the last 12 months.

JK Agri Genetics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.65 116.49 4.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.65 116.49 4.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18.51 57.72 17.33
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.23 10.22 -13.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.55 10.73 8.86
Depreciation 0.75 0.81 0.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.78 19.20 11.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -20.71 17.82 -20.54
Other Income 0.58 0.49 0.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -20.13 18.31 -19.90
Interest 1.62 1.53 1.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -21.75 16.78 -21.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -21.75 16.78 -21.34
Tax -5.98 4.58 -6.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -15.77 12.20 -15.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -15.77 12.20 -15.26
Equity Share Capital 4.64 4.64 4.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -34.01 26.32 -32.91
Diluted EPS -34.01 26.32 -32.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -34.01 26.32 -32.91
Diluted EPS -34.01 26.32 -32.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:00 pm
