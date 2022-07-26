 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JK Agri Genetic Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.49 crore, down 11.46% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Agri Genetics are:

Net Sales at Rs 116.49 crore in June 2022 down 11.46% from Rs. 131.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.20 crore in June 2022 down 47.04% from Rs. 23.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.12 crore in June 2022 down 44.53% from Rs. 34.47 crore in June 2021.

JK Agri Genetic EPS has decreased to Rs. 26.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 49.69 in June 2021.

JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 588.60 on July 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.27% returns over the last 6 months and -41.71% over the last 12 months.

JK Agri Genetics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 116.49 69.01 131.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 116.49 69.01 131.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 57.72 50.16 55.44
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.22 -16.24 18.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.73 9.97 8.86
Depreciation 0.81 0.83 0.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.20 18.08 16.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.82 6.20 31.26
Other Income 0.49 0.57 2.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.31 6.77 33.54
Interest 1.53 1.33 1.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.78 5.44 32.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.78 5.44 32.21
Tax 4.58 1.14 9.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.20 4.31 23.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.20 4.31 23.04
Equity Share Capital 4.64 4.64 4.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.32 9.29 49.69
Diluted EPS 26.32 9.29 49.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.32 9.29 49.69
Diluted EPS 26.32 9.29 49.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:00 pm
