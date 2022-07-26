JK Agri Genetic Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.49 crore, down 11.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.49 crore in June 2022 down 11.46% from Rs. 131.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.20 crore in June 2022 down 47.04% from Rs. 23.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.12 crore in June 2022 down 44.53% from Rs. 34.47 crore in June 2021.

JK Agri Genetic EPS has decreased to Rs. 26.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 49.69 in June 2021.

JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 588.60 on July 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.27% returns over the last 6 months and -41.71% over the last 12 months.