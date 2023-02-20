 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jindal PolyFilm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.00 crore, down 90.13% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Poly Films are:

Net Sales at Rs 134.00 crore in December 2022 down 90.13% from Rs. 1,357.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.00 crore in December 2022 down 81.71% from Rs. 218.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.69 crore in December 2022 down 78.31% from Rs. 335.16 crore in December 2021.

Jindal Poly Films
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 134.00 642.69 1,357.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 134.00 642.69 1,357.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 80.95 105.00 855.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.72 363.38 -37.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.58 15.68 29.49
Depreciation 11.57 21.88 37.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.50 122.71 195.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.32 14.04 276.19
Other Income 79.44 212.69 20.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.12 226.73 297.17
Interest 10.41 9.77 -8.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.71 216.96 305.81
Exceptional Items -- 1,126.34 --
P/L Before Tax 50.71 1,343.30 305.81
Tax 10.71 2.78 87.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.00 1,340.52 218.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.00 1,340.52 218.71
Equity Share Capital 43.79 43.79 43.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.14 306.15 49.95
Diluted EPS 9.14 306.15 49.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.14 306.15 49.95
Diluted EPS 9.14 306.15 49.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited