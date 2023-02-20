Jindal PolyFilm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.00 crore, down 90.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.00 crore in December 2022 down 90.13% from Rs. 1,357.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.00 crore in December 2022 down 81.71% from Rs. 218.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.69 crore in December 2022 down 78.31% from Rs. 335.16 crore in December 2021.