Jindal PolyFilm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 886.65 crore, down 34.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Poly Films are:

Net Sales at Rs 886.65 crore in December 2022 down 34.77% from Rs. 1,359.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 96.63 crore in December 2022 down 144.33% from Rs. 217.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.07 crore in December 2022 down 102.11% from Rs. 334.95 crore in December 2021.

Jindal Poly Films
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 886.65 1,414.40 1,359.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 886.65 1,414.40 1,359.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 728.97 955.57 855.99
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.05 7.60 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.67 89.18 -36.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.40 39.96 29.95
Depreciation 44.72 43.76 38.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 200.26 278.62 196.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -126.08 -0.29 275.36
Other Income 74.29 228.95 20.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -51.79 228.66 296.28
Interest 75.92 30.39 -8.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -127.71 198.27 304.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -127.71 198.27 304.75
Tax -32.56 -287.51 86.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -95.15 485.78 217.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -95.15 485.78 217.98
Minority Interest 0.03 0.01 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.51 -0.33 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -96.63 485.46 217.98
Equity Share Capital 43.79 43.79 43.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -22.08 110.87 49.63
Diluted EPS -22.08 110.87 49.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -22.08 110.87 49.63
Diluted EPS -22.08 110.87 49.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited