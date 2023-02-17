Jindal PolyFilm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 886.65 crore, down 34.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Poly Films are:
Net Sales at Rs 886.65 crore in December 2022 down 34.77% from Rs. 1,359.18 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 96.63 crore in December 2022 down 144.33% from Rs. 217.98 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.07 crore in December 2022 down 102.11% from Rs. 334.95 crore in December 2021.
Jindal PolyFilm shares closed at 654.30 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.51% returns over the last 6 months and -38.22% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jindal Poly Films
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|886.65
|1,414.40
|1,359.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|886.65
|1,414.40
|1,359.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|728.97
|955.57
|855.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.05
|7.60
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.67
|89.18
|-36.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|41.40
|39.96
|29.95
|Depreciation
|44.72
|43.76
|38.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|200.26
|278.62
|196.09
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-126.08
|-0.29
|275.36
|Other Income
|74.29
|228.95
|20.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-51.79
|228.66
|296.28
|Interest
|75.92
|30.39
|-8.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-127.71
|198.27
|304.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-127.71
|198.27
|304.75
|Tax
|-32.56
|-287.51
|86.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-95.15
|485.78
|217.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-95.15
|485.78
|217.98
|Minority Interest
|0.03
|0.01
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.51
|-0.33
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-96.63
|485.46
|217.98
|Equity Share Capital
|43.79
|43.79
|43.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-22.08
|110.87
|49.63
|Diluted EPS
|-22.08
|110.87
|49.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-22.08
|110.87
|49.63
|Diluted EPS
|-22.08
|110.87
|49.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited