Jindal PolyFilm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 886.65 crore, down 34.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 886.65 crore in December 2022 down 34.77% from Rs. 1,359.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 96.63 crore in December 2022 down 144.33% from Rs. 217.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.07 crore in December 2022 down 102.11% from Rs. 334.95 crore in December 2021.