Jindal (Hisar) Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,765.43 crore, down 1.44% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless (Hisar) are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,765.43 crore in December 2022 down 1.44% from Rs. 3,820.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 223.58 crore in December 2022 down 34.44% from Rs. 341.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 367.25 crore in December 2022 down 33.1% from Rs. 548.99 crore in December 2021.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,765.43 3,448.14 3,820.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,765.43 3,448.14 3,820.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,400.36 1,976.05 2,628.91
Purchase of Traded Goods 489.14 2.92 2.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -111.13 529.77 -46.61
Power & Fuel -- 237.52 256.48
Employees Cost 53.09 49.06 66.10
Depreciation 48.69 50.57 57.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 595.27 357.79 393.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 290.01 244.46 463.11
Other Income 28.55 27.59 28.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 318.56 272.05 491.89
Interest 18.86 29.03 31.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 299.70 243.02 460.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 299.70 243.02 460.12
Tax 76.12 62.33 119.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 223.58 180.69 341.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 223.58 180.69 341.04
Equity Share Capital 47.19 47.19 47.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.48 7.66 14.45
Diluted EPS 9.48 7.66 14.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.48 7.66 14.45
Diluted EPS 9.48 7.66 14.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
