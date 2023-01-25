Jindal (Hisar) Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,765.43 crore, down 1.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,765.43 crore in December 2022 down 1.44% from Rs. 3,820.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 223.58 crore in December 2022 down 34.44% from Rs. 341.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 367.25 crore in December 2022 down 33.1% from Rs. 548.99 crore in December 2021.