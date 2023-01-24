Jindal Drilling Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 138.24 crore, up 19.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.24 crore in December 2022 up 19.39% from Rs. 115.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.87 crore in December 2022 down 27.77% from Rs. 34.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.27 crore in December 2022 up 30.12% from Rs. 40.17 crore in December 2021.