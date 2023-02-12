Jetking Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.03 crore, up 32.87% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.03 4.44 3.03 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4.03 4.44 3.03 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.00 0.01 0.01 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.04 0.01 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.27 2.10 1.42 Depreciation 0.54 0.46 0.50 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.17 2.15 1.39 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.95 -0.32 -0.29 Other Income 0.46 0.62 0.59 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.49 0.30 0.30 Interest 0.05 0.03 0.09 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.54 0.27 0.22 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.54 0.27 0.22 Tax -- -0.04 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.54 0.31 0.22 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.54 0.31 0.22 Equity Share Capital 5.91 5.91 5.91 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.61 0.53 0.37 Diluted EPS -2.61 0.53 0.37 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.61 0.53 0.37 Diluted EPS -2.61 0.53 0.37 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited