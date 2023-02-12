 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jetking Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.03 crore, up 32.87% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jetking Infotrain are:Net Sales at Rs 4.03 crore in December 2022 up 32.87% from Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2022 down 808.26% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2022 down 218.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021. Jetking Info shares closed at 40.50 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.26% returns over the last 6 months and -13.00% over the last 12 months.
Jetking Infotrain
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations4.034.443.03
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4.034.443.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.010.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.040.01
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.272.101.42
Depreciation0.540.460.50
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.172.151.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.95-0.32-0.29
Other Income0.460.620.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.490.300.30
Interest0.050.030.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.540.270.22
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.540.270.22
Tax---0.04--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.540.310.22
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.540.310.22
Equity Share Capital5.915.915.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.610.530.37
Diluted EPS-2.610.530.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.610.530.37
Diluted EPS-2.610.530.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

