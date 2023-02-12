Jetking Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.03 crore, up 32.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jetking Infotrain are:Net Sales at Rs 4.03 crore in December 2022 up 32.87% from Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2022 down 808.26% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2022 down 218.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.
|Jetking Info shares closed at 40.50 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.26% returns over the last 6 months and -13.00% over the last 12 months.
|Jetking Infotrain
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.03
|4.44
|3.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.03
|4.44
|3.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.04
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.27
|2.10
|1.42
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.46
|0.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.17
|2.15
|1.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.95
|-0.32
|-0.29
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.62
|0.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.49
|0.30
|0.30
|Interest
|0.05
|0.03
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.54
|0.27
|0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.54
|0.27
|0.22
|Tax
|--
|-0.04
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.54
|0.31
|0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.54
|0.31
|0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|5.91
|5.91
|5.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.61
|0.53
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-2.61
|0.53
|0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.61
|0.53
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-2.61
|0.53
|0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited