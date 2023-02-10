 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jet Airways Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.37 crore, up 16.92% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jet Airways are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.37 crore in December 2022 up 16.92% from Rs. 10.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 248.78 crore in December 2022 down 138.78% from Rs. 104.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 209.47 crore in December 2022 down 250.58% from Rs. 59.75 crore in December 2021.

Jet Airways
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.37 12.45 10.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.37 12.45 10.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.06 4.63 5.36
Depreciation 38.16 40.41 43.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 218.24 275.58 67.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -248.09 -308.17 -105.04
Other Income 0.46 1.07 2.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -247.63 -307.10 -102.85
Interest 1.15 1.14 1.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -248.78 -308.24 -104.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -248.78 -308.24 -104.19
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -248.78 -308.24 -104.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -248.78 -308.24 -104.19
Equity Share Capital 113.60 113.60 113.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -21.90 -27.14 -9.17
Diluted EPS -21.90 -27.14 -9.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -21.90 -27.14 -9.17
Diluted EPS -21.90 -27.14 -9.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited