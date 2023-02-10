Jet Airways Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.37 crore, up 16.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jet Airways are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.37 crore in December 2022 up 16.92% from Rs. 10.58 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 248.78 crore in December 2022 down 138.78% from Rs. 104.19 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 209.47 crore in December 2022 down 250.58% from Rs. 59.75 crore in December 2021.
Jet Airways shares closed at 70.35 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.90% returns over the last 6 months and -16.70% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jet Airways
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.37
|12.45
|10.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.37
|12.45
|10.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.06
|4.63
|5.36
|Depreciation
|38.16
|40.41
|43.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|218.24
|275.58
|67.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-248.09
|-308.17
|-105.04
|Other Income
|0.46
|1.07
|2.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-247.63
|-307.10
|-102.85
|Interest
|1.15
|1.14
|1.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-248.78
|-308.24
|-104.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-248.78
|-308.24
|-104.19
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-248.78
|-308.24
|-104.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-248.78
|-308.24
|-104.19
|Equity Share Capital
|113.60
|113.60
|113.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.90
|-27.14
|-9.17
|Diluted EPS
|-21.90
|-27.14
|-9.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.90
|-27.14
|-9.17
|Diluted EPS
|-21.90
|-27.14
|-9.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited